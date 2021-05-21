The number of high-tech companies in Hainan's Sanya increased tenfold in 2018-2020

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. The number of high-tech companies in Hainan's Sanya increased about tenfold over the past three years, to 114, reported the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the local authorities, in 2020, the operating profit of these enterprises exceeded 1.4 billion yuan (approximately $ 217 million at the current exchange rate). The Yazhouwan Innovation Development Zone, located on the coast of the South China Sea, plays a key role in the dynamic development of Sanya's advanced technology sector.

Due to the constantly growing demand for highly qualified labor force, the city actively attracts scientists and specialists from all over China and other countries. In just a year and a half, more than 100 members of the leading scientific communities of China joined the Sanya Association of Academicians.

The local government is eager to attract cutting-edge technology and new highly efficient production models, as this is how Hainan-based businesses can compete successfully on global markets. For companies that actively stimulate the development of innovative factors, the Sanya authorities last year approved bonuses of up to 500,000 yuan (about $ 78,000).

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The island administration plans to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure with the headquarters of big Chinese and foreign companies. This big city, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is changing every year, attracting the attention of an increasing number of investors.