Russia to continue supporting activities of German businessmen, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. German businessmen are committed to cooperation with Russian partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the organizers and participants of the Potsdam Meetings forum on Tuesday, adding that Moscow will continue to support their activities.

"It is comforting to know that top German businessmen are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with Russian partners. We will continue supporting their activities in the future, particularly within the framework of the Russian-German economic council established in December 2020," he said.

Trade and investment partnership is one of the most stable and pragmatic areas of cooperation between the two countries, according to Lavrov. There are good prospects in such fields as energy, transfer of technologies and digitalization, localization of German manufacturing in Russia, he added.