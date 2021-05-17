Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Novatek plans to complete the construction of the final, third, line of the Arctic LNG-2 plant in 2025, meaning a year earlier than planned previously, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s gas producer Leonid Mikhelson said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"The launch of the first line [is planned - TASS] in 2023, the second line - in 2024. Previously we planned the third line in 2026, but now I think that the lines will be [launched] in 2023, 2024, and 2025," he said.

Arctic LNG-2 is the second LNG project implemented by Novatek. It suggests the construction of three LNG liquefaction trains with a capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per annum each, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 mln tonnes per annum.