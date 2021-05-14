Russia to tap 20% of global hydrogen market, says minister

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. With Russia’s huge potential of hydrogen energy development, the use of new technologies should help expanding competences not only on production of hydrogen, but its transportation and storage as well, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in an interview with the Energy Policy magazine published on Friday. He also noted that the country is facing the task of tapping about 20% of the global hydrogen market.

"It is necessary to focus on the issues of a wide-scale hydrogen production, storage, transportation. Its production may be developed on the basis of natural gas or nuclear energy. In this respect Russia has many development opportunities. The key thing is that we should forge ahead, develop new technologies. We are facing an ambitious task of tapping 20% of the market," the minister said.