Sanya's tourism income during the May holidays up by 4.7 times

SANYA. May 13. /TASS/. Sanya's tourism industry revenues (Hainan Province, South China) during the holidays (May 1- 5) on the occasion of Workers' Day amounted to 2.069 billion yuan (about $ 320.27 million), up by 4.7 times over the same period last year, reported the Sanya Daily.

According to the newspaper, during the holidays the city attracted more than 743,000 tourists, which is almost three times higher than last year. About 646,800 of them visited the key attractions of the resort, which is 3.2 times higher than in 2020.

During the May holidays, Chinese people go on tourist trips. Before the pandemic, many of them traveled abroad. This year, due to the current epidemiological restrictions, Hainan has become one of the key places for tourism.

According to Hainan's Department of Tourism, Culture, Broadcasting and Sports, more than 2.95 million tourists visited the island this year during the May holidays, which is 2.2 times higher than in the same period last year. Tourism industry revenues exceeded 4 billion yuan in five days (roughly $ 619.2 million at current exchange rates), more than quadrupling year-on-year.