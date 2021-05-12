China International Consumer Products Show wraps up on Hainan

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. The first China International Consumer Products Show wrapped up in Haikou. It attracted more than 240,000 visitors, as well as over 30,000 customers, including professional buyers, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the exhibition was attended by representatives of 70 countries, over 2,600 premium brands of consumer products, as well as more than 1,500 companies, including about 850 Chinese, over 650 — foreign ones.

During the exhibition, almost 100 presentations of new products were held and over 500 new products were presented, meetings of buyers and suppliers were organized, more than 130 related events, including thematic conferences, were held. This year's exhibition was covered by about 1,000 journalists from 160 media outlets.

The first China International Consumer Products Show was held on May 7-10 at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou. The total exhibition area reached 80,000 square meters. The exposition consisted of five main sections: fashion, jewelry and diamonds, high-quality food and health products, travel and tourism products, and comprehensive services.

The proposal to organize the exhibition was included in the program for the construction of Hainan's free trade port, published on June 1, 2020. On September 20, 2020, the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese State Council approved the event. The organizers were the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan government. This is the first consumer products exhibition in China.