Hainan's Haikou eyes launching cargo flight to Italy's Milan

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. China's Hainan intends to launch direct cargo flights between Haikou, the region's capital, and the Italian city of Milan in May, reported the Hainan Daily.

The Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and a number of Chinese companies have agreed to launch a "fashion express", thanks to which they will supply luxury clothing and accessories from the north of Italy and from Switzerland to Hainan. The goods of elite brands will be able to hit the shelves of Hainan duty free stores just 36 hours after the cargo is assembled at factories in the northern Italian region of Lombardy. According to the newspaper, this will allow Chinese consumers to "keep pace with the best European fashion."

China Southern Airlines flight from Milan to Haikou will be launched in the second half of this month. It will depart from Italy twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The agreement was signed during the first China International Consumer Products Show, held on May 7-10 in Haikou. More than 50 Italian brands took part in it, including the renowned manufacturers of clothing, accessories and perfumery Armani, Valentino and Etro.

The total exhibition area of ​​the consumer fair reached 80,000 square meters. The expo was attended by representatives of 70 countries, over 2,600 premium brands of consumer products, as well as more than 1,500 companies, including about 850 Chinese, over 650 — foreign ones. For four days of work, the exhibition attracted more than 240,000 visitors, as well as over 30,000 customers.