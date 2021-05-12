Labor market back to pre-COVID level in 17 out of 85 Russian regions, says PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The labor market has returned to the pre-COVID level in 17 out of 85 Russian regions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said delivering a report on the government’s work in 2020 in the State Duma (lower house) on Wednesday.

"It is extremely important to restore the labor market today," he said, adding that the government together with regions have developed respective sets of policies for each constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

"In 17 [regions] the labor market has already returned to the levels before the coronavirus spread," PM noted.

Mishustin also pointed out the necessity of a relevant approach to management of labor resources, as well as the creation of a single digital employment platform.