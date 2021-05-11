Brits and Russians launch most start-ups in Dubai in 2021

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia, France and the UK topped the list of countries whose residents opened companies most frequently in Dubai in 2021. This is according to the website of the Invest in Dubai online platform. The platform was created in early 2021 by the government of the city. In total, 5,700 companies were opened in Dubai since the beginning of the year.

In particular, 90% of investments in companies in Dubai were made by immigrants from 10 countries - the UK, Russia, France, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan and the Philippines. These investments created 10,000 jobs in the city.

Most of all, foreigners invested in companies that provide services in such areas as project management, marketing, as well as companies for tailoring, repair and maintenance of premises.

The city authorities expect the Invest in Dubai online platform to become a one-stop-shop for those who want to open a company in Dubai.

In September 2020, Russia and the UAE resumed flights, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter of this year, Russia entered the top five countries whose residents most often traveled through the Dubai airport. In the first quarter, 196,000 Russians visited Dubai airport. It includes those who came to spend holidays in Dubai and also change flight in this airport.