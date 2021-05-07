Tourist flow on Hainan during May holidays increased by 121% compared to 2020

HAIKOU, May 7. /TASS/. China's Hainan received more than 2.95 million tourists on May 1-5 during the national Workers' Day weekend, up by 121% from the same period last year, announced the regional department for tourism, culture, broadcasting and sports on Friday.

According to the authorities, the revenues of the local tourism industry in five days exceeded 4 billion yuan (approximately $ 633.3 million at current exchange rates), having increased more than fourfold in annual terms. According to the statement, the growth rates of tourist flow and profitability of the sector amounted to 43% and 73%, respectively, being even higher than on the May holidays of 2019, when the Chinese service sector has not yet suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hainan's tourism market has fully recovered," the provincial department commented on the statistics. The most popular types of recreation in the current season were the traditional seaside vacations and new sports and entertainment programs, gastronomic and shopping tours, the department noted.

Hainan remains one of the most popular holiday destinations in China all year round. According to official data, 83 million tourists visited the southernmost province of China in 2019. Amid the pandemic over the past year, this figure decreased by 22%, amounting to 64.55 million people.