Xi Jinping: Hainan's consumer products show will help global economy to recover

HAIKOU, May 6. /TASS/. Hosting the first China International Consumer Products Show in Hainan's Haikou will help the global economy recover and grow, stated the message of China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday at the official opening ceremony of the EXPO, which is due to be held on May 7-10.

"Hosting the China Consumer Products Show provides a trading platform to showcase global consumer products, enables all countries to share the Chinese market, contributes to the recovery and growth of the global economy, and is also in the interest of promoting more Chinese consumer products to the global market," reads the message of the Chinese leader.

Over 1,200 Chinese companies have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. As far as the foreign ones go, there will be more than 600 companies at the event. The total exhibition area will reach 80,000 square meters. At least 60, 000 square meters will be given to foreign participants.

It should become the largest consumer products trade show in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of scale. Switzerland was chosen as the guest of honor. A number of countries, including Germany, Ireland, France, South Korea and Japan, will exhibit their national pavilions. The exposition will be divided into five main sections: fashion, jewelry and diamonds, high-quality food and health products, travel and tourism products, and comprehensive services.