China's Hainan registers more than a thousand hi-tech companies

HAIKOU, May 7. /TASS/. In recent years, the Chinese authorities have done a great job to revitalize the activities of innovative enterprises and have already registered more than 1,000 high-tech companies in the country's southern province of Haina, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the local authorities, over the past five years, the province has made a major breakthrough in the formation of an advanced industrial cluster with the participation of knowledge-intensive industries. The number of innovative enterprises registered on Hainan increased by about 40% annually and increased more than fivefold during the fifth five-year plan (2016-2020).

"Enhancing the role of high-tech enterprises and intensifying measures to stimulate their development is an important part in the formation of new key factors for the economic growth of our province," the provincial department of science and technology commented on these indicators. "We will continue to promote projects in the field of top-notch research, we will continue to support boosting the companies' innovative potential".

According to the ministry, in the near future a number of commercial organizations related to important scientific inventions and their introduction into mass production will be set up on Hainan. "By the end of 2021, the number of high-tech companies on the island may increase to 1,200," reads the statement.

According to the provincial administration, the Hainan authorities expect to use new mechanisms to boost the growth rate of the gross product simultaneously with the already tested ones. In addition to the sector of advanced technologies, tourism and the sphere of modern services will continue to play an equally important role in the region's social and economic development.

The Hainan administration actively promotes the development of innovations and the introduction of new forms of production. According to official statistics, in the first quarter, the government allocated more than 1.5 billion yuan (about $ 235 million) from the local budget for science and technology. Appropriations for these purposes have increased almost 10 times in three months year-on-year.