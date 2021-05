MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Pobeda lowcoster plans to restart flights to Rome from June 12 and has already opened ticket sales for flights, the Russian airline says on Wednesday.

"Flights will be resumed on June 12 from the Vnukovo Airport and will be made once per week - on Saturdays. This is the second Italian destination of Pobeda: flights are made in this summer season from Moscow to Bergamo (Milan)," the company says.