All tourism sector employees to be inoculated by end of May, ambassador says

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Turkey plans to vaccinate everyone who is employed in the tourism sector in the republic, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told TASS.

"We are inoculating all workers in the tourism sphere all across Turkey. Whether it’s aviation, airports, tour agencies, tourist traffic, hotel accommodations or restaurants certified by the Tourism Ministry, all of them have begun vaccination," he said. "By the end of May all staff working in the sphere of tourism will be inoculated," he added.

As Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported earlier, currently the republic is conducting mass inoculation using two vaccines: CoronaVac by China’s Sinovac Biotech pharmaceutical corporation which represents a weakened version of the coronavirus and a vaccine developed by Pfizer - BioNTech. On April 30, it was reported that the Russian Sputnik V jab was approved for emergency use listing in Turkey.