Yamal tourism pays to regional budget $13 million in 2020

TASS, May 4. The tourism sector in the Yamalo-Nenets Region paid more than 1 billion rubles ($13 million) to the local budget in 2020, thus showing a 30% decline year-on-year, the regional government told TASS.

"The amount of tourism services in 2020 made 1,018,573,900 rubles ($13.5 million)," the government’s tourism department said. "This level is by 29% lower than the amount in 2019 (1,433,637,500 rubles - that is $19 million."

According to the government, the amount of services by tourism agents and operators has shrunk twice against the services by hotels and other accommodation facilities.

"Over the pandemic limitations period, the government supported tourism operators and tourism agencies: 36 tourism agents and three tourism operators on Yamal received subsidies in the overall amount 3,512,352 rubles ($46,800)," the government said. "With this support, the businesses managed to survive. We believe local residents and guests coming to the region will enjoy new and existing tourism products during the coming season."

The Yamalo-Nenets Region was established in 1930. It is located mostly north of the Arctic Circle, and the other part is on the slope of the Urals ridge. The climate is cold. Some areas have the perennially frozen soils. The cold Kara Sea is nearby. Winters in the region continue for up to eight months.