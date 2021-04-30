Russian Ministry to tender for special investment contract

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to hold prequalification for award of a second-generation special investment contract (SPIC 2.0) on development or implementation of cancer diagnostics and treatment technologies, the Ministry says on Friday.

"The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade resolves to hold public prequalification for award of SPIC with development or implementation concurrently as part of a single SPIC two modern technologies related to pharmaceutical and medical industry," the Ministry says.

The Ministry invites companies capable to simultaneously roll out technologies for manufacturing of solid forms of cancer disease treatment pharmaceuticals and medical equipment for their diagnostics and treatment. "Comprehensive application of mentioned technologies will enable visualization of tumor and healthy tissues for treatment of the relevant disease," the Ministry adds.

Tender documents will be approved by June 12 and posted on the website of the state industry information system and the ministry.

SPIC is a form of an agreement between the state and investors. Its goal is to stimulate production localization in Russia. The mechanism is effective since 2015.