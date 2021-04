MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Telegram Group Inc., which owns the Telegram messenger, plans to float Eurobonds amounting to $750 mln. The total amount of Eurobond issues will therefore grow to $1.75 bln, Vedomosti newspaper said on Thursday, citing three informed sources.

According to their data, bond parameters will be similar to the first offering completed in March 2021. The bid book was closed on April 28 and floating will start on May 6, the newspaper says.