Media: Hainan braces for record 200 million tourists during the May holidays

HAIKOU, April 28. /TASS/. China's Hainan is preparing for a sharp increase in the flow of tourists from other regions of the country on the eve of the nationwide weekend on the occasion of the International Workers' Day celebrated on May 1. According to the forecasts of Hainan Daily observers, in five days, from May 1 to May 5, a record 200 million tourists can visit the province.

According to the sources of the publication, the local tourism industry has successfully recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic. According to experts, this year, individual tours have become especially in demand. One of the most popular holiday destinations on Hainan continues to be Sanya on the southern coast of the island.

China's leading resort, along with the capital of the province Haikou and Chengdu (southwestern Sichuan), will become "the country's busiest car leasing spots" in early May, according to China's electronic vehicle rental marketplaces.

"As for Sanya, the number of ordered cars for the May holidays has increased by 240% compared to the same period in 2019," said the newspaper's columnist.

According to preliminary estimates of the island's travel agencies, the number of hotel reservations on Hainan has also increased significantly. Compared to the same period two years ago, this figure has increased by 43%. Against the background of such an increased demand, there is also a rise in the price of air tickets, the prices of which, as noted, significantly exceeded the level of May 2019.

Hainan remains one of the most popular holiday destinations in China all year round. According to official data, 83 million tourists visited the southernmost province of China in 2019. During the pandemic over the past year, this figure decreased by 22%, amounting to 64.55 million people.