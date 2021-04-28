Finnish companies’ business in Russia rebounded over the past six months, says survey

HELSINKI, April 28. /TASS/. Business operations of Finnish companies on the Russian market, mainly in the industrial and trade sectors, revived in the past half a year, according to the findings of a new report on the state of Finnish-Russia trade released by the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce (FRCC) on Wednesday. The opinions of 259 representatives from Finnish companies operating on the Russian market were collected as part of a survey conducted twice a year.

"According to the results, the business operations [of Finnish companies] in Russia and export to Russia revived in the past half a year. [Their] performance climbed in industry and trade, especially small companies, though in the service sector recovery has not actually started yet," the Chamber said, adding that "business, export and import of more than half of those surveyed remain at last fall’s level."

"Coronavirus still remains the most pressing problem for Finnish business in Russia and imports from Russia, though in export the ruble’s exchange rate has again climbed to the level of greatest importance, surpassing the coronavirus," the authors of the survey said.

One in three respondents expected the Russian economy to grow over the next half year, according to the paper.

"Companies responded to the emerging recovery with stronger marketing and rising sales. More than one-quarter of the respondents plan to invest in Russia in the coming 12 months. The growth prospects of Finnish business in Russia, exports to Russia and imports from Russia are the most optimistic with small industrial and trade companies," the Chamber noted.

"Expectations of companies on the Russian market have turned positive, though risks are seen as well," according to Chief Executive Officer of the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce Jaana Rekolainen. That said, the possibility of new sanctions and the ruble’s fluctuations are worrisome for companies, which may affect their business, she pointed out.