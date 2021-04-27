Russia to extend credit use period on loan granted to Hungary to finance Paks-2 NPP

The protocol approving the current terms of the loan for the construction of the Paks-2 NPP was signed by the governments of Russia and Hungary on March 28, 2014. Under that document, Russia was to provide Hungary with a long-term loan to the tune of up to 10 bln euros to finance the construction, which is estimated at about 12.5 bln euros.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the relevant protocol on amending the loan agreement between Moscow and Budapest.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia will extend the credit use period on the loan it granted to Hungary to finance the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) by five years.

The amended protocol implies that the credit use period will be extended from 2025 to 2030.

It also amends the timing of payments to redeem the loan.

Under the new agreement, Hungary will repay the actually used loan amount within 16 years, and not 21 years, as planned in the original version of the document.

The updated agreement states that the first installment in repayment of the loan will be made on the next date - March 15 or September 15 from the date of commissioning of the fifth and sixth power units of the nuclear power plant, but no later than March 15, 2031.

According to the current version of the protocol, Russia must receive the first loan payment no later than March 15, 2026.

The loan rates in the updated version of the agreement have not changed. The interest rate for using the money until March 15, 2026 is 3.95% per annum, until September 15, 2032 - 4.5% per annum, until September 15, 2039 - 4.8% per annum, until the final repayment of the principal loan debt - 4.95% per annum.

Under the Prime Minister’s order, Russia’s Finance Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive agencies, were instructed to hold negotiations with the Hungarian side and, upon reaching an agreement, sign a protocol agreed by the Russian government.