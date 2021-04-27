Russia effectively curbing inflation, despite global trend, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Rising prices for food and other items stem from the current situation worldwide, but the Russian government has been able to curb this trend domestically, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Central Bank reported that inflationary expectations of the population in April rose to 11.9%.

When asked what can be behind those fears and how well-founded they are, the Kremlin press secretary recalled that this is chiefly the government's purview to deal with such issues.

But he noted that there are "certain global trends associated with the price hikes on food and other products."