About 400 unmanned aerial vehicles took to the skies to celebrate Boao Forum for Asia

HAIKOU, April 21. /TASS/. A light show on the occasion of Boao Forum for Asia took place in Hainan's capital Haikou. According to the "Hainan Daily", about 400 unmanned aerial vehicles took to the skies.

Within 10 minutes, the drones changed position and showed colorful figures associated with the forum, the island of Hainan and China. Residents and guests of the city saw in the sky the logo of the 20th Boao Forum Forum for Asia, the characters "Hainan Free Trade Port" written in Chinese, a ship figurine, the number "100" — a symbol of the Chinese Communist Party centenary, which is celebrated this year, and many other things.

Boao Forum for Asia has become an important international platform for enhancing cooperation between the regions of China and other countries. The Hainan provincial authorities have made a great contribution to its holding, actively contributing to the solution of many important issues in the organization of this large-scale event.

This year, the forum is being held on April 18-21 under the motto “Peace in Transformation: Let's Unite Our Efforts for Global Governance and Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.” The list of the most interesting issues for discussion includes globalization and trade promotion of economic relations in the post-pandemic era, the WTO reform, international efforts to tackle poverty. Traditionally, the forum lasts four days. About 2,000 guests took part in face-to-face format. As the organizers specified, taking into account accompanying persons and service personnel, the number of people, who arrived at a large-scale event in Boao exceeded 4,100, which corresponds to the indicator of 2019.