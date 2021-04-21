Putin urges authorities to produce tangible results of business climate improvement

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the authorities to gain rate in terms of taking business support measures, stressing that the results of these measures should be substantive and tangible.

"As for other decisions in economic sector, let me say the following - first, we have already got rid of many archaic norms and requirements in construction sector and other areas, we have abandoned a lot of unnecessary inspections. But we need to gain the rate [in taking measures to improve business climate] and the result of business climate improvement should be substantive, understandable and tangible," Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

As an example of such a practical result the President named a turnkey plant construction. Putin stressed that implementation of such a project in Russia should become "much easier and faster" than in other countries, including developed economies.