Chinese authorities presents the potential of Zhuhai to foreign investors on Hainan

HAIKOU, April 21. /TASS/. During Boao Forum for Asia, held on Hainan, the Chinese authorities held a large-scale presentation for foreign investors of the potential of the city of Zhuhai (southern Guangdong province), which is located next to the Macao Special Administrative Region. Diplomats, representatives of international organizations and business circles, leading Chinese and foreign media were invited to take part.

"We can provide a spacious platform for the development of your business, I am more confident of this than ever," said Guo Yonghan, secretary of the Zhuhai city committee. He stressed that the Macao-Hong Kong-Guangdong region adjacent to Hainan is constantly improving the business climate.

The forum's chief Li Baodong noted that the Hainan-based Boao Forum continues to play an important role in promoting dialogue between Chinese and foreign enterprises. He noted that over the 20 years of its existence, the forum began to play a key role "not only in traditional directions, but also in the scientific and innovative sphere, in the field of healthcare."

According to the head of the Macao Finance Department, Li Weinong, the Macao Special Administrative Region is also interested in building up cooperation and implementing a rich program with the participation of foreign investors. Among the projects mentioned during the presentation on Hainan, there are events for the organization of large-scale exhibitions, international cooperation on tourism and finance.

Boao Forum for Asia has become an important international platform for enhancing cooperation between the regions of China and other countries. The Hainan provincial authorities have made a great contribution to its holding, actively contributing to the solution of many important issues in the organization of this large-scale event.

This year, the forum is being held on April 18-21 under the motto “Peace in Transformation: Let's Unite Our Efforts for Global Governance and Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.” The list of the most interesting issues for discussion includes globalization and trade promotion of economic relations in the post-pandemic era, the WTO reform, international efforts to tackle poverty. Traditionally, the forum lasts four days. About 2,000 guests took part in face-to-face format. As the organizers specified, taking into account accompanying persons and service personnel, the number of people, who arrived at a large-scale event in Boao exceeded 4,100, which corresponds to the indicator of 2019.