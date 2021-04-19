Ukraine's top diplomat offers hydrogen energy projects to Asian investors

BOAO, April 19. /TASS/.

Ukraine offers to Asian investors projects in the field of hydrogen energy, which "can bring huge profits", stated Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba in a video message to the participants of Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan on Monday.

“These investments can bring huge profits later,” noted the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. “We have given priority attention <…> to alternative energy sources, such as green hydrogen.”

According to Kuleba, the European Union considers Ukraine "a priority partner in the supply of this new energy carrier." “That is why we are now actively developing the appropriate infrastructure,” he added.

The minister pointed to "huge opportunities" for investors and contractors interested in Ukrainian projects in the hydrogen fuel sector. "Investors in Asia may be extremely interested in our national privatization program," said the top diplomat.

"Ukraine is ready to contribute to the global recovery after the pandemic, to develop mutually beneficial and reliable projects, supply chains," the diplomat concluded.