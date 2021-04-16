Diplomats from 35 countries to visit Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan

HAIKOU, April 16. /TASS/. About 60 diplomats from 35 countries will attend the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China's Hainan Province, reported Xinhua.

More than 80 Chinese officials and over 130 entrepreneurs from different countries will attend the event on the island on April 18-21. About 1,300 journalists will cover the discussions taking place on this platform, among them - 130 employees of 48 foreign media outlets with a representative office in China. According to the organizers, more than 4,000 people have registered for the forum.

In order to ensure safety, all forum's visitors must provide a certificate with a negative coronavirus test result, which must be passed no earlier than 72 hours before entering Hainan. In addition, they must pass another test when entering the province — at Haikou, Sanya or Qionghai airports.

The guests of the forum are expected to discuss stimulating the growth of the global economy through China's accumulated potential, combating climate change and reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere, increasing the financial openness of international markets, improving the quality of healthcare and accelerating the vaccination of the world's population in order to end the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Boao Forum is called the "Eastern Davos" - it is a major platform for signing important agreements and agreeing positions by representatives of business and government circles in many countries. It was established in 2001. In 2020, the organizers canceled it due to the pandemic.