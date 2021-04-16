SCO chief says members seek to restore transportation links

BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries are working together to restore regular transportation links, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov told TASS on Friday.

"The relevant ministries and agencies continue joint efforts to restore regular transport links, both on the bilateral and multilateral levels," he said.

Norov pointed out that the Joint Commission on International Road Transport Facilitation held its second meeting in October 2020. "The parties confirmed that six routes passing through the member states’ territory were ready to be put into operation. As we can see, agreements have been implemented despite all the obstacles that the coronavirus pandemic created," the SCO secretary general noted.

"We hope that the relevant agencies of the SCO member states will be able to resolve the situation through joint efforts in the near future and regular transport links between SCO countries will return to where they were before," he emphasized.

The Joint Commission on International Road Transport Facilitation was established based on an agreement that the SCO members signed in 2014. The commission will hold its third meeting in Tajikistan later in 2021.