MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The dollar moves down by 1.98% to 75.85 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro loses 1.76% to 90.55 rubles, according to trading data.

The ruble strengthens its position on the back of the telephone conversation between Russian and US Presidents.

The dollar drops by 1.2% later to 76.19 rubles. The euro retreats by 1.22% to 90.95 rubles.