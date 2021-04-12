Hainan sees rapid growth of foreign investment with Russia's participation

HAIKOU, April 12. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the countries that has recently seen a boom in foreign investment on Hainan, announced the governor Hainan Feng Fei on Monday.

"Over the past three years, Hainan's free trade port has recorded a boom in foreign investment," he said at a press conference, answering a TASS question about the prospects for cooperation with Russia. "The inflow of foreign capital has actually doubled thanks to investors from Russia, as well as representatives of another 80 countries and regions."

The governor recalled that the island's investment cooperation with the outside world continues to develop successfully, even despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. The official said that effective policies to remove trade barriers, introduce tax breaks and simplify the registration of branches and headquarters of overseas enterprises are fueling international investor interest in Hainan.

According to official statistics, the volume of foreign investment in the province's economy in 2020 grew by 100%, to $ 3 billion.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors. It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.