{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hainan sees rapid growth of foreign investment with Russia's participation

The volume of foreign investment in the province's economy in 2020 grew by 100%, to $ 3 billion

HAIKOU, April 12. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the countries that has recently seen a boom in foreign investment on Hainan, announced the governor Hainan Feng Fei on Monday.

"Over the past three years, Hainan's free trade port has recorded a boom in foreign investment," he said at a press conference, answering a TASS question about the prospects for cooperation with Russia. "The inflow of foreign capital has actually doubled thanks to investors from Russia, as well as representatives of another 80 countries and regions."

The governor recalled that the island's investment cooperation with the outside world continues to develop successfully, even despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. The official said that effective policies to remove trade barriers, introduce tax breaks and simplify the registration of branches and headquarters of overseas enterprises are fueling international investor interest in Hainan.

According to official statistics, the volume of foreign investment in the province's economy in 2020 grew by 100%, to $ 3 billion.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors. It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.

Tags
Hainan
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Armenia holds talks with Russia on production of Sputnik V vaccine
The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was delivered to Armenia on Thursday
Read more
US destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to enter Black Sea next week — TV
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
Entire world, Russia, will try to prevent another Srebrenica in Ukraine, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman explained that a threat of a repetition of events of the Yugoslav conflict in Ukraine is related to uncontrolled actions of various units of the country’s armed forces, dominating nationalistic moods as well as to hate mongering against the Donbass republics
Read more
Kremlin: Putin offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over her husband’s death
Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle
Read more
Erdogan tells Zelensky Turkey will not recognize ‘Crimea’s annexation’
Turkish President expressed support to Ukraine’s initiative of the Crimean Platform
Read more
Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Read more
Blinken again warns Russia of consequences if it "acts recklessly"
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the US had finalized an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged "misdeeds" and were likely to announce a next round of sanctions, including the expulsion of some Russian diplomats
Read more
Moscow slams ‘fairy tales’ about Navalny’s custody, tells US to not violate rights at home
Washington brushes off the conditions plaguing its own prisons and the violation of inmates’ rights across America, the diplomat said
Read more
Turkey ready to support conflict settlement effort in eastern Ukraine - Erdogan
Turkish President also said they had agreed with Vladimir Zelensky to "continue strategic partnership"
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
‘Comply with international law’: Diplomat calls out US meddling in Nord Stream 2 project
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Washington pushes forward its own view of certain rules
Read more
Greece paid high price for Europe’s economic sanctions against Russia — foreign ministry
The Greek diplomat also stressed that his country "supports the Minsk process of Ukrainian reconciliation"
Read more
Lavrov draws attention of Estonian counterpart to discrimination of Russian-speakers
Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the current state of the Russian-Estonian relations
Read more
Merkel didn’t demand Russia’s military presence be reduced near Ukrainian border - Kremlin
Moscow sees that the Minsk peace deal is not being implemented in Donbass and Ukraine is stepping up its provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Progress continues talks on launching Soyuz rockets from Sea Launch
But no specific arrangements have been reached so far, CEO of the company told
Read more
Cairo counts on Russia in resolving Grand Renaissance Dam crisis - foreign minister
"Russia needs to play a more influential part in light of its relations with Ethiopia in order to resolve the crisis and to reduce tensions caused by them in East Africa and the Horn of Africa," Sameh Shoukry emphasized
Read more
Russia starts developing another vaccine against coronavirus - Minister of Health
Preliminary results may appear in the near future
Read more
Putin’s state-of-the-nation address to focus on support measures, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the state-of-the-nation address will focus on the situation after the COVID-19 crisis
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Blinken: US concerned about situation on Russian-Ukrainian border
Washington is currently in close contact with its allies and partners in Europe, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Putin conveys to Erdogan Russian approaches to settlement of internal Ukrainian crisis
The Russian president is concerned about provocative actions on the part of Kiev
Read more
Moscow court arrests Ukrainian intelligence colonel for terrorism in absentia
In April last year, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two people, suspected of espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence
Read more
Prince Philip had warm feelings towards Orthodox Christianity — Patriarch Kirill
"Prince Philip took keen interest in the history and culture of Russia which he used to visit repeatedly," Patriarch Kirill
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Putin underscores importance of Montreux Convention preservation to Erdogan
The Convention provides for free pass through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits only for trade ships and regulates the pass of non-Black Sea states’ military ships, seriously limiting their classes and displacement
Read more
Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine
It will pose a threat to Russia’s national security, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Attempts to discredit Sputnik V vaccine will intensify - expert
There are no signs indicating that attempts to play with vaccine on the political stage will stop, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Support and Development of the International Discussion Club Valdai noted
Read more
Turkey notifies Russia of US warships’ transit to Black Sea
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
Austria looking at ways of Sputnik V national registration — government source
According to the source, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is convinced that "Austria needs the Russian vaccine"
Read more
Hungarian lab to examine Sputnik V for Slovakia — deputy premier
The decision was made during Friday’s visit to Budapest by Slovakian deputy premier and Finance Minister Igor Matov
Read more
Village in DPR comes under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops
Three mines of the 82mm caliber were fired
Read more
Russian Navy missile corvettes hold artillery firings in Black Sea
The artillery shells accurately hit the shipborne sea screen serving as the target that simulated the adversary warship
Read more
Covid-19 causes twice as many complications as flu, Russian health minister says
According to Mikhail Murashko, vaccination will help avoid not only infection but also serious complications
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to be more transparent over Ukrainian border situation
In his opinion, Russia’s actions were not "conducive to stability and security there"
Read more
‘Whole world should celebrate’ Gagarin’s historic flight, says ex-NASA astronaut
On April 12, the world celebrates Cosmonautics Day
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Read more
Sputnik V used in Slovakia as instrument of hybrid war, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that "the Sputnik V vaccine is of an extremely high quality and its delivery to Slovakia was supposed to accelerate inoculation of the republic’s residents by 40%"
Read more
Russia has enough tools to react to provocations, lawmaker says
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is being provoked to get involved in a war
Read more
PACE expected to pass resolution on Navalny case - Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky did not rule out that attempts would be made to push Russia towards quitting the Council of Europe
Read more
Russian, Turkish military carry out joint patrolling mission in northeast Syria
The mission lasted about four hours, during which the convoy covered 46 kilometers and examined several towns on the way
Read more
MiG-35 fighter to have smart system of target recognition
An expert system with artificial intelligence elements is already implemented for MiG-35, the press service told earlier
Read more
Sea Launch onshore segment outline prepared - company
The onshore infrastructure will be definitely needed to be created in order to support Sea Launch stationing in the Far East, chief Executive Officer of the company said
Read more
Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow would insist on fulfilling at least some previous agreements in order to hold the new summit
Read more
Voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan’s referendum exceeds 5%
The voter turnout at local elections as of 10:00 a.m. local time stood at 5.19%
Read more
Following talks with Russia, Austria can now purchase Sputnik V vaccine, chancellor says
Accoridng to Sebastian Kurz, Sputnik V would be an additional booster for the vaccination campaign in Austria with a volume of 1 mln doses
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Global economy will not be able to get out of crisis in 2021 - study
Experts at the Higher School of Economics noted that, the factors that negatively influenced the global economy in 2020 have not yet been eliminated
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more