Hainan working on the publication of Hainan's free trade port bill

HAIKOU, April 12. /TASS/. Hainan is actively cooperating with the National People's Congress (NPC, parliament) to publish the "Hainan Free Trade Port Bill" in the near future, announced Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Shen Xiaoming on Monday.

"We are actively cooperating with NPC, making every effort to advance the work on the creation of the bill on Hainan Free Trade Port," he said at a press conference in Beijing.

One of the key tasks is to strengthen the legislative powers of the island's administration and allow it to implement reforms more autonomously, the official said. "The bill was approved by the NPC Standing Committee in the first reading," said Shen Xiaoming. As the secretary of the party committee noted, the authorities have already worked out key details of the bill, having coordinated them with the public. "We welcome investors from all over the world, their active participation in the formation of Hainan's free trade port," he concluded.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors. It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.