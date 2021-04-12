Up to 15 Russian banks to abandon market annually in coming three years, experts say

"We expect the number of solvent liquidations of credit organizations to remain high within three years. We project at least 15 banks to abandon the market voluntarily each year as part of merging with larger players or due to voluntarily giving up the license," according to an outlook on the banking sector released by the agency.

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. At least 15 banks will abandon the Russian financial market voluntarily each year in the coming three years, Russia’s rating agency Expert RA projects.

In 2020, the number of voluntary liquidations of banks for the first time exceeded the number of recalled licenses (22 credit organizations versus 16), analysts said. Noteworthy, the number of banks that merged with other players was stable in the past three years (10-12), whereas the number of banks that gave up licenses voluntarily rose from two in 2019 to nine in 2020.

Interest rates on mortgage loans in Russian banks may grow by up to 0.5 percentage point in 2021, on consumer loans and credits to small and mid-sized businesses - by up to 1.5 percentage points.

"In 2021, growth of interest rates is expected for most categories of borrowers due to the key rate’s hike and a gradual decline of state support’s amount in separate segments of crediting (mortgage, SME crediting). For mortgage loans and loans to large businesses growth may total up to 0.5 percentage points, for consumer loans and loans to SME - up to 1.5 percentage points. Banks will be boosting rates on raised funds more moderately, however, considering market expectations on further growth of the key rate the cost of funding will increase by at least 0.5-0.75 percentage points," Expert RA said.

Despite the growth of loan interest rates, banks will hardly maintain net interest margin at the level of 2020, the agency believes. In 2021, a contraction of net interest margin by 0.2 percentage points to 3.8% is projected. Analysts expect low rates of crediting growth (aggregate credit portfolio of legal entities and individuals will add 7%) to be the reason of declining margin as extension of loans with higher rates will be unable to offset the growth of the cost of funding.

Moreover, experts expect net profit of the sector to decrease by 20-30% by the end of 2021 to 1.1-1.2 trillion rubles ($14-15 bln) due to growth of allocations to reserves, contraction of net interest margin and falling earnings from foreign currency revaluation. As a result, the sector’s profitability will decline from 16% to 10-11% in 2021, the agency suggest.