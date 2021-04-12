MOSCOW, April 12 . /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate did not change on Moscow Exchange opening Monday and remained at 77.4 ruble. The euro also remained at earlier point of 92.15 rubles.
Dollar remains at 77.4 rubles at Moscow Exchange
The euro also remained at earlier point of 92.15 rubles
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Read more
Russia starts developing another vaccine against coronavirus - Minister of Health
Preliminary results may appear in the near future
Read more
Russian Navy missile corvettes hold artillery firings in Black Sea
The artillery shells accurately hit the shipborne sea screen serving as the target that simulated the adversary warship
Read more
Progress continues talks on launching Soyuz rockets from Sea Launch
But no specific arrangements have been reached so far, CEO of the company told
Read more
Sea Launch onshore segment outline prepared - company
The onshore infrastructure will be definitely needed to be created in order to support Sea Launch stationing in the Far East, chief Executive Officer of the company said
Read more
Turkey notifies Russia of US warships’ transit to Black Sea
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
US destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to enter Black Sea next week — TV
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
Blinken: US concerned about situation on Russian-Ukrainian border
Washington is currently in close contact with its allies and partners in Europe, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Entire world, Russia, will try to prevent another Srebrenica in Ukraine, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman explained that a threat of a repetition of events of the Yugoslav conflict in Ukraine is related to uncontrolled actions of various units of the country’s armed forces, dominating nationalistic moods as well as to hate mongering against the Donbass republics
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Hungarian lab to examine Sputnik V for Slovakia — deputy premier
The decision was made during Friday’s visit to Budapest by Slovakian deputy premier and Finance Minister Igor Matov
Read more
Global economy will not be able to get out of crisis in 2021 - study
Experts at the Higher School of Economics noted that, the factors that negatively influenced the global economy in 2020 have not yet been eliminated
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Putin underscores importance of Montreux Convention preservation to Erdogan
The Convention provides for free pass through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits only for trade ships and regulates the pass of non-Black Sea states’ military ships, seriously limiting their classes and displacement
Read more
Turkey ready to support conflict settlement effort in eastern Ukraine - Erdogan
Turkish President also said they had agreed with Vladimir Zelensky to "continue strategic partnership"
Read more
US ready to lift some of anti-Iranian sanctions, but not all of them — Department of State
Washington is expecting important announcements from Iran on Saturday
Read more
Moscow court arrests Ukrainian intelligence colonel for terrorism in absentia
In April last year, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two people, suspected of espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence
Read more
Putin conveys to Erdogan Russian approaches to settlement of internal Ukrainian crisis
The Russian president is concerned about provocative actions on the part of Kiev
Read more
Blinken again warns Russia of consequences if it "acts recklessly"
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the US had finalized an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged "misdeeds" and were likely to announce a next round of sanctions, including the expulsion of some Russian diplomats
Read more
Prince Philip had warm feelings towards Orthodox Christianity — Patriarch Kirill
"Prince Philip took keen interest in the history and culture of Russia which he used to visit repeatedly," Patriarch Kirill
Read more
Covid-19 causes twice as many complications as flu, Russian health minister says
According to Mikhail Murashko, vaccination will help avoid not only infection but also serious complications
Read more
Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine
It will pose a threat to Russia’s national security, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
‘Comply with international law’: Diplomat calls out US meddling in Nord Stream 2 project
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Washington pushes forward its own view of certain rules
Read more
Voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan’s referendum exceeds 5%
The voter turnout at local elections as of 10:00 a.m. local time stood at 5.19%
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Lavrov draws attention of Estonian counterpart to discrimination of Russian-speakers
Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the current state of the Russian-Estonian relations
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Greece paid high price for Europe’s economic sanctions against Russia — foreign ministry
The Greek diplomat also stressed that his country "supports the Minsk process of Ukrainian reconciliation"
Read more
Following talks with Russia, Austria can now purchase Sputnik V vaccine, chancellor says
Accoridng to Sebastian Kurz, Sputnik V would be an additional booster for the vaccination campaign in Austria with a volume of 1 mln doses
Read more
Russia has enough tools to react to provocations, lawmaker says
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is being provoked to get involved in a war
Read more
Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow would insist on fulfilling at least some previous agreements in order to hold the new summit
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to be more transparent over Ukrainian border situation
In his opinion, Russia’s actions were not "conducive to stability and security there"
Read more
‘Whole world should celebrate’ Gagarin’s historic flight, says ex-NASA astronaut
On April 12, the world celebrates Cosmonautics Day
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Read more
Russian, Turkish military carry out joint patrolling mission in northeast Syria
The mission lasted about four hours, during which the convoy covered 46 kilometers and examined several towns on the way
Read more
Cairo counts on Russia in resolving Grand Renaissance Dam crisis - foreign minister
"Russia needs to play a more influential part in light of its relations with Ethiopia in order to resolve the crisis and to reduce tensions caused by them in East Africa and the Horn of Africa," Sameh Shoukry emphasized
Read more
Austria looking at ways of Sputnik V national registration — government source
According to the source, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is convinced that "Austria needs the Russian vaccine"
Read more
Merkel didn’t demand Russia’s military presence be reduced near Ukrainian border - Kremlin
Moscow sees that the Minsk peace deal is not being implemented in Donbass and Ukraine is stepping up its provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more