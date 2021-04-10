Russian government allocates $20.66 mln for regional medicine, education, sports

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate more than 1.6 bln rubles ($20.66 mln) from the reserve fund to equip medical, educational and sports institutions in the regions, press service of the Russian government reported on Saturday.

"With the help of federal funding, 115 ambulances will be delivered to medical institutions, and more than 6,000 complexes for hand disinfection and temperature measurement will be delivered to educational organizations. In addition, children's art schools will receive about 1,500 new musical instruments, and more than 6,000 units of inventory and equipment will be purchased for sports schools. Also, 112 complexes for screening assessment of the body and testing the level of physical fitness of athletes will be given to sports institutions," the government said.

The government press service added that the issue of allocating funding for these purposes was considered and approved at a government meeting on April 8. Mishustin noted, the matter concerns fulfilling obligations under state contracts that were concluded last year.