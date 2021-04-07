More than 83,000 people visited Hainan's medical tourizm zone in 2020

HAIKOU, April 7. /TASS/. About 83,900 people visited Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone in Hainan's Boao in 2020. According to the "Hainan Daily", this is an increase of 11.9% in annual terms.

According to the newspaper, despite the negative impact of the pandemic, the number of visitors to Lecheng continued to grow in 2020. That, among other things, was facilitated by the introduction and use of advanced medical technologies on the territory of the zone, the newspaper noted.

"The presence on the territory of Lecheng of a large number of medical institutions, the use of the latest medical technologies, equipment and drugs as well as high quality standards in combination with the island's policy of openness have a positive effect on the development of Lecheng," the newspaper quotes the head of the International Medical Tourism Zone Administration Gu Gang. He also noted that Lecheng has a large number of competitive advantages that will draw even more visitors from both China and abroad in the future.

The decision to establish Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Boao was made in 2013. The area of ​​the object reaches 20 sq. km, there are clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine on its territory. This cluster attracts highly qualified specialists from China and other countries, and also cooperates with leading foreign medical institutions to provide top-notch services. By 2025, the Chinese authorities intend to bring Lecheng to the world level in the field of medical technology and equipment. In particular, within the framework of this project, it is planned to create an advanced clinical center and a base for conducting research.