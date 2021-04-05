Norilsk hopes its airport becomes international hub

NORILSK, April 5. /TASS/. The authorities of Norilsk hope the city airport will receive international status. Currently the Norilsk airport is the main hub in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region, Mayor Dmitry Karasev said on Saturday.

Norilsk is one of the northernmost cities in the world. The population is 180,000. In February 2021, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and Arctic, Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company), the government of the Krasnoyarsk Region and the city authorities signed an agreement on social and economic development of Norilsk, which lists due works to 2024.

"Another ambitious project is to establish an international airport in Norilsk. <…> I wish we could take a plane in Norilsk to land, say, somewhere in Turkey or Thailand; to get from the snow-covered city to a warm and sunny town in a different country," the mayor said.

Presently, passengers traveling abroad from Norilsk have to take connecting flights to Moscow, Krasnoyarsk and St. Petersburg.

The airport’s runways and ground infrastructure were upgraded in 2016-2018.