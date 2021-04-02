Lukashenko, Putin eye full reopening of transport links between Belarus, Russia

MINSK, April 2. /TASS/. The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have focused on the full reopening of transport links between the countries.

"A special and significant topic during the conversation was the required steps to reopen full-fledged transport links between the countries, particularly by rail," BelTA news agency said on Friday after the phone call.

Taking into account the need to return the economy and people’s lives to normality, Belarus "hopes that at the soonest possible time all the restrictions on crossing the Belarusian-Russian border will be lifted and all types of transport passenger traffic resumed."

Apart from that, the two presidents discussed trade and economic cooperation. They discussed also "cooperation between central media outlets and work in the information security field."

Lukashenko and Putin touched upon key pressing issues along with the implementation of previous agreements.

"One of the key topics brought up by the presidents was an epidemiological situation. The main emphasis now is on the vaccination and the production of vaccines. It is a positive example of the closest collaboration between the two countries. It is the field where cooperation between Belarus and Russia is currently the most productive," the news agency said.