Russian Energy Ministry to introduce risk-oriented model of fuel reserve calculations

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry has developed a new algorithm for calculation of the required fuel reserve at power plants, making possible to reduce fuel storage costs, the Ministry says in the press release.

"The Ministry of Energy is introducing new methodology for calculation of fuel reserves at power plants, which will make possible to lower costs of energy companies," the Ministry says.

New methodology for calculation of required fuel reserves will be based on the extent of power plant’s impact on the energy system and heat supply to consumers. Reliability of fuel supplies to the power plants will also be addressed.

The updated mechanism will be effective at power plants with the cogeneration output of heat and electricity.