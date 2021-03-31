Energy ministry announces government’s plans to equalize wholesale gasoline prices

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s government is drafting a number of additional measures to mitigate the influence of global prices and other factors on domestic fuel prices, a source in the Energy Ministry told TASS, adding that adjustment of the damping mechanism is among them.

Izvestia daily wrote earlier with reference to the Independent Fuel Union that the wholesale fuel price in a number of Russian regions outpaced the retail price, which puts at threat the existence of independent filling stations. Particularly, in Vladivostok, the Tver Region, Khabarovsk and Primorsk regions, as well as Sakhalin, the retail gasoline price is lower per liter than the purchase price.

The Russian government is working on ensuring "a fair level of yield of the wholesale and retail segments," the source in the ministry told TASS. "For that the issue of adjustment of parameters of the ‘damping mechanism’ is being addressed, which will help mitigate the influence of fluctuations of global oil and petroleum products prices on the dynamics of end gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Russia," the ministry said. The damping mechanism has been protecting retail prices from sharp changes for several years already. Particularly, in 2020 motor fuel retail prices added 2.2%, whereas inflation amounted to 4.9%, according to the data provided by Rosstat.