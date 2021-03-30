Putin highlights key role national census plays in planning Russia’s development

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 30./TASS/. Carrying out a nationwide census in Russia will make it possible to get a better grasp of the makeup of the population and determine other data important both for today’s endeavor and for setting the national development goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a session of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday.

Addressing the session, Valery Tishkov, a top ethnologist and seasoned scholar, touched upon the national census issue, noting that "this is indeed the only way to reliably establish that the country has a population, which in itself is important for confirming the legitimacy of the state and its sovereignty".

"It seems to me that the fact of the presence of the population is obvious," Putin responded with a chuckle. "We must understand more precisely the structure of the population, the ethnic background, and clear up some other issues that are vital for the current activity as well as for planning the decisions in the sphere of economy and social policy," he stressed.

The president hoped that the media and other relevant agencies "will manage to make people aware of the importance of this event". "Because depending on how correctly and objectively the necessary data will be collected, we will be able to more precisely formulate our objectives and goals for national development," Putin stressed.