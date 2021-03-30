Russia notes growing interest of international business in Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Foreign investors and entrepreneurs are showing growing interest in development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and practical projects related to its use, Russian Ambassador at Large and Senior Arctic Official Nikolai Korchunov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We take note of growing interest of the international business in NSR development. Foreign investors have a high practical demand for Arctic projects, whose long-term strategy stipulates the year-round use of NSR as a main transport artery to deliver products manufactured or extracted in the Arctic zone to the international market. We see greater interest of cruise operators in NSR," the official said.

Contacts are currently taking place with certain companies for implementation of large-scale investment projects and in the context of the infrastructure development plan for the Northern Sea Route approved by the Russian government, Korchunov noted.

"The plan stipulates implementation of activities of the Northern Sea Route Federal Project in the Integrated Plan of Upgrade and Capacity Expansion of Mainline Infrastructure for the period until 2024 and implementation of extra actions aimed at resource base and NSR development by 2035," the diplomat added.