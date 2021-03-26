Banks helped Russian economy in challenging pandemic period, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin commended domestic banks for the help to the economy during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"All our largest financial institutions completed a great deal of activities for the national economy to pass decently through the challenging pandemic period," the head of state said. "The first steps made by the government put a special burden exactly on banks, financial institutions," Putin noted.

"All these restructuring efforts, delays and extensions were largely associated with a certain burden for financial institutions of the country," the Russian leader said. "Having a fairly large safety cushion, banks managed to do that and perform remarkably," the President said, extending the appreciation to the management of financial institutions.