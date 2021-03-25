Red Wings to start charter flights from Yekaterinburg to Antalya on April 5

YEKATERINBURG, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Red Wings airline will start direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Turkey’s Antalya on April 5, a source in the company’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

On January 28, it was decided to start flights to other countries previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, from Yekaterinburg. Currently the air carrier does not perform any direct flights from the city to other countries.

"Flights from Koltsovo to Antalya will start on April 5 and will be made three times per week. However, those are charter flights performed at the request of tourist agencies, the airline does not sell additionally tickets for them," the company said.

Red Wings started flights from Yekaterinburg on September 15. The airline plans to create a transit hub in the Koltsovo Airport.