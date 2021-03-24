Hainan's Sanya airport now on the list of the most popular in China

HAIKOU, March 24. /TASS/. Sanya's Phoenix International Airport was included in the list of the most popular air harbors in China, reported the Sanya Daily citing the largest Chinese online travel operator Ctrip.

According to the news outlet, the list of the most popular airports included Guangzhou and Shenzhen (southern Guangdong province), Beijing and Shanghai, Chengdu (southwestern Sichuan) and Harbin (Heilongjiang bordering Russia). The company estimates that Sanya ranks fourth in the top 10 busiest destinations in China.

"We expect that this coming weekend on the occasion of the Qingming holiday (the Day of Pure Light, this year falls on April 4 — TASS), the passenger traffic in the country will recover to the level that was recorded in the same period in 2019, and for the period from April 3 to April 5, there will be about 100 million people", said a Ctrip representative.

According to him, last year due to the pandemic, air carriers recorded a decline of 60%. "We are making forecasts for the number of booked plane tickets, booked hotel rooms, rented vehicles and purchased travel packages," the spokesman explained.

According to official statistics, in 2020, Phoenix served 15.41 million passengers and more than 108,000 flights, transporting 178,000 tonnes of postal cargo.