Telegram attracts over $1 bln from bonds float

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Telegram has attracted over $1 bln from floating their bonds, founder of the messenger Pavel Durov says in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world. This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent. These resources will also fuel the monetization strategy I outlined in December [2020]," Durov noted.