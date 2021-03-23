Russia expects foreign guests at Eastern Economic Forum in 2021

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Normal operations of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will resume this year and Moscow expects foreign guests to attend it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says in an interview with South Korean mass media.

"The Eastern Economic Forum traditionally held in Vladivostok in September will resume its normal activity this year, as we hope," the minister says. "We will invite our friends to continue using proactively this promising platform," Lavrov adds.

The 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 2-4, 2021, the Roscongress Foundation said earlier.