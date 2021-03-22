Residents of Murmansk advance-development territory plan $3.4B investments

TASS, March 22. First five residents of the Russian Arctic’s advance-development territory in the Murmansk Region announced investments in their projects at more than 95 billion rubles ($3.4 billion) and more than 2,000 new jobs, the regional government’s press service said on Sunday.

"As of today, residents of the first and only Arctic advance-development territory are five companies, and investments in their projects will exceed 95 billion rubles; they will offer more than 2,000 jobs. <…> We expect the sixth resident shortly - the company’s application has passed the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic," the press service said.

The Murmansk Region is a part of the Russian Arctic Zone, where residents are 26 projects in tourism, construction, and municipal infrastructures. Implementation of those projects will attract more than 51 billion rubles in investments ($682 million) and will introduce more than 1,300 jobs, the press service added.

For the current decade the region expects more than 50 investment projects worth 560 billion rubles ($7.5 billion) and 24,000 new jobs.

The Murmansk Region’s Governor Andrei Chibis said the investments are "fuel" for growth of the economy and budget revenues, the press service said.