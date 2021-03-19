Ukrainian president extends sanctions against two Russian banks by three years — decree

KIEV, March 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky extended by three more years sanctions against two Russian banks, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.

The decree orders to "put in practice the National Security and Defense Council ruling dated March 11, 2021, and headlined 'On the use of individual special economic and other restrictive measures'."

An annex to the decree says sanctions are imposed on a Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank and on Prominvestbank, a subsidiary of Russia’s state development corporation VEB.RF, which was earlier sold by the government of Ukraine.