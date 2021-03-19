Hainan's Sanya, Guangzhou to set up a cluster for cruise business

HAIKOU, March 19. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya on the southern coast of the island and Guangzhou, the administrative center of the Chinese province of Guangdong, are planning to create a powerful cluster to develop cruise business, according to www.chinanews.com.

According to the news outlet, the administrations of the two cities have already signed a cooperation agreement. From the Hainan side, the project will be promoted by the leadership of Sanya's central business district, from the side of Guangzhou — by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Nansha District, which is located 38 km from Hong Kong and 41 km from Macau.

"This area is adjacent to Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong, it has a rich resource base and a developed network of transport communications, as well as a strong potential for the development of the ship repair industry," said Vice Mayor of Sanya Wu Haifeng. "As for Hainan, we can offer great places for leisure, as well as attract attention with our special strategy in the field of duty free trade."

The official noted that thanks to the successful combination of such advantages, a boom in the development of regional and global tourism could soon begin. "Thus, we are working to create a zone for international consumption in the tourism sector, to form an important material supply base for the cruise industry in the Asia-Pacific," said Wu Haifeng.

Sanya is the only place on Hainan with a free zone aimed at developing cruise and yacht tourism. According to statistics, 14 specialized companies are located in the city's central business district, another 35 have recently registered their business and will soon start servicing various sea routes. Cooperation with Guangzhou, which receives the most cruise lines from Southeast Asia among Chinese ports, is expected to create unprecedented new opportunities to boost economic growth.