China's parliament focuses on Hainan's free trade port bill discussion

HAIKOU, March 19. /TASS/. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC Standing Committee, parliament) has recently focused on discussing legislative measures to set up Hainan's free trade port. According to the Hainan Daily, the heads of key central and regional departments brought up many ideas for discussion, which were recently published in the NPC Standing Committee's report.

According to the newspaper, the lawmakers focused on measures related to the protection of intellectual property rights. Moreover, as Chen Fengchao, President of the Provincial High People's Court, emphasized, the Chinese government should take into account the successful legal experience of free trade zones of other countries, since by comparing different realities, the authorities can ensure Hainan's long-term sustainable development.

"Nevertheless, the basis for the formation of Hainan's free port should be mechanisms and a system that takes into account the peculiarities of socialism with Chinese characteristics," the official said. "They should be supported by innovations, trade and economic changes, as well as innovations in management."

According to Chen Fengchao, at the current stage, a key role in Hainan's development should be played by "a strategy aimed at optimizing the legal framework, internationalization and simplification of official procedures."

According to Zhang Yi, head of the Provincial People's Prosecutor's Office, the Chinese authorities will have to pay special attention to new legislative levers, thanks to which an "intensive development model will be created on Hainan, which will make it possible to settle key legal issues more quickly." He believes that in order to further remove restrictions on international trade and more successfully draw foreign investment, the island administration should focus on eliminating violations in the customs and financial fields, as well as on increasing the efficiency of the courts "through the introduction of new technologies and best industry practices."

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors. It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.