Inflation in Russia is close to peak, says Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will start declining in April 2021 and its peak values are seen now, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina says on Friday

"According to our current estimate, we are near peaks now and assume inflation will start declining gradually in April. Annual inflation metrics will gradually start going down, under the base effect in the first instance," she says.

Inflation is expected to return to target values in the first half of 2022, according to estimates of the Central Bank.